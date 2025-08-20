Avex Music Group And Runner Music Extend Publishing Deal With Grant Boutin

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group announced that it has partnered with Runner Music to extend its publishing deal with hit songwriter and producer Grant Boutin.

A chart-topping songwriter, Boutin is the creative force behind Tate McRae’s hit “Sports Car” and the global smash “Greedy” (which has surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide). He also co-wrote and produced McRae’s single “Revolving Door,” which is currently climbing the charts.

“We are so proud of all that Grant has achieved and can’t wait to see what’s ahead. He is an incredible talent, and we are excited to continue our relationship with him and our friends at Avex Music,” said Ryan Tedder and Amanda Hill of Runner Music in a joint statement.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Grant on this amazing deal, and I look forward to continuing to build his career alongside the Runner Music team,” added Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein.

“I am super excited to continue this journey with Avex and Runner. Both companies have been such great partners and so supportive of me and my career. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow together,” said Boutin.

Boutin is managed by Anthony D’Annunzio, along with Big Family’s Damon Bunetta and Wes Geiken.