Backstreet Boys Are Back Again—Expanding Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Citing strong demand even before tickets have gone on sale, ’90s R&B icons the Backstreet Boys have announced an expansion of their upcoming residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas with a handful of new dates.

The newly added shows will take place in February, running from February 5 through February 15, for a total of seven additional performances.

These dates join the Backstreet Boys’ previously announced residency shows, which begin on December 26, 2025.

Tickets for all 14 announced performances go on sale to the general public on August 22.

Newly announced shows

February 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 15

Previously announced shows

December 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, January 2, 3