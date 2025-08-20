Jason Gray Extends Exclusive Recording/Publishing Agreement With Centricity Music And Announces Acoustic Storytime Tour

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Gray, who released his Greatest Hits (Acoustic) album last month, extends his 19-year relationship with Centricity Music by signing a new, worldwide exclusive recording and publishing contract.

“I was nine years old when I first had the sense that music was my ‘calling,’” remembers Gray. “The longer I do this, the more I realize that for me to be faithful to that calling means others have to make space for it in the world.

“I’m more grateful than I know how to say for the space Centricity has made for my calling to exist in the world, and the space they’ve found at radio for my songs to live,” Gray continues. “What a remarkable team of wise, hard-working, good-hearted people! They have been God’s faithfulness to me. ‘The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places… my future is bright!’”

“Partnering with an artist like Jason—someone with such remarkable character, gifting and commitment to creative growth—has been a true privilege for Centricity,” says John Mays, Centricity Music President, A&R. “To have the joy of doing it for nearly 20 years is an absolute gift! Jason and his music have become part of our DNA, and they continue to inspire and motivate us. We’re deeply grateful for his trust in us and hopeful that we’ll get to share another 20 years together.”

“I’m thankful for this incredible Centricity Music team that not only supports our goals and dreams, but also take the time to stop and celebrate this re-signing moment with us,” says Gray’s manager, Josh Petersen, Music City Management. “I’m grateful for the work we all get to do together each day to bring Jason’s music into the world!”

First signed in 2006 followed by the release of his Centricity Music debut in 2007, All the Lovely Losers, Gray has established himself as a true songwriter’s songwriter. His music has garnered multiple ASCAP Performance Awards for popular songs like “Remind Me Who I Am,” “I’m Gonna Let It Go” and “Sparrows,” and summited the radio charts with hits like his first No. 1 AC standard, “With Every Act of Love,” and chart-topping inspirational single, “Nothing Is Wasted.”

Gray’s latest studio offering, Greatest Hits (Acoustic), includes all new, re-imagined acoustic performances of his 12 biggest-ever hits spanning his acclaimed, 19-year career. All 12 of the original recordings, which have accumulated over 131 Million streams to date, are also now available in Dolby Atmos.

Releasing his first children’s hardcover book, Sparrows, and hosting the popular Acoustic Storytime heard on SiriusXM The Message, Gray is also one of Centricity Music’s busiest touring artists.

Taking his Acoustic Storytime on the road, Gray will sing his hits and fan favorites for a series of tour dates in September along with special guests Rachel Lampa and Chris August. In addition to headlining his own tours, Gray has also shared stages with genre leaders like Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day, TobyMac, Lauren Daigle and others. His upcoming tour dates include:

Aug 28 Thu Saugatuck, MI

Aug 30 Sat Broadalbin, NY

Sep 11 Thu Ronks, PA

Sep 13 Sat Tempe, AZ

Sep 14 Sun Phoenix, AZ

Sep 19 Fri Mequon, WI

Sep 20 Sat Willard, WI

Sep 21 Sun Sheboygan, WI

Sep 27 Sat Abingdon, IL

Oct 5 Sun Brashear, TX

Oct 25 Sat Munising, MI

Oct 26 Sun Escanaba, MI

Nov 1 Sat Arden Hills, MN

Nov 7 Fri Mooresville, NC

Dec 13 Sat Norton Shores, MI

Dec 19 Fri Bloomfield, CT