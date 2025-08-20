Jordan Burger Plots Next Chapter With Royal Artist Group and Burgers and Dogs Consulting

(CelebrityAccess) — After announcing he had joined Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions in a consultancy role, veteran talent executive Jordan Burger revealed that he’s pursuing several news gigs as well.

According to Burger, he’s also joined the Portland-based booking agency and artist management venture Royal Artist Group.

“I’m equally delighted to join Royal Artist Group, home to many of my favorite Jam, Funk, Rock, & Festival-Friendly bands, and respected Jazz-adjacent instrumentalists. Some longtime clients have joined this roster, and I look forward to sharing lots of looks & fun with their stellar lineup. Thanks to Eric Gerber and the warm crew at RAG,” Burger shared via social media.

Founded in 1996, Royal Artist Group’s current roster includes DJ Logic, Carbon Leaf, Hot Buttered Rum, Papa Mali, and Polyrhythmics, among others.

He went on to note that his Burgers and Dogs, his consultancy will also be available to support up-and-coming event promoters and producers.

“Burgers and Dogs (Consulting) will be an available resource for producing destination events, small festivals, neighborhood parties with live music, or personalized house concerts. As access to artists becomes easier, there’s an ever-growing need for professionals in the room,” Burger said.

“B’n’D will further serve select artists and developing agents seeking guidance (not necessarily representation) in touring. I believe artists & managers should understand the fundamentals of touring and can often book themselves. B’n’D will be a compensated resource for songwriters, bands, agents, & managers seeking live performance critique, self-booking or agent training, routing, venue/festival recommendations, tour-marketing strategies, and industry direction. Teach a Band to Fish, as one mate put it,” Burger added.