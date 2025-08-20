Live Nation Finland Taps Katja Leppäkoski To Lead Veikkaus Arena and Allas Live

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Finland has named Katja Leppäkoski as their new Chief Executive Officer in charge of venues.

In her new role at Live Nation, Leppäkoski will oversee both the recently re-opened Veikkaus Arena and Allas Live.

With almost 3 decades of experience in music, including venues and festivals, Leppäkoski most recently served as Managing Director of Logomo, a multi-stage concert venue in the Finnish city of Turku.

“I’m excited to be joining the Live Nation team in this new role where I get to lead two amazing Finnish venues. The reopening of Veikkaus Arena has been eagerly awaited among both the audience and the event industry, and Allas Live’s unique summery setting offers a completely different live experience. I can’t wait to start working on these two special venues,” says Katja Leppäkoski, Managing Director, Finland Venues.