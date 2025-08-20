Miranda Lambert to Play Ford Amphitheater Benefit With Randy Rogers

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — VENU and Ford Amphitheater will host a special benefit concert featuring country legend Miranda Lambert with special guest Randy Rogers to support the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (AFAAC) and the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation.

Set for Sunday, September 28, the concert will take place at Ford Amphitheater as the venue celebrates its first anniversary.

The event will raise funds for the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation, which supports 27 intercollegiate sports programs while fostering the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders.

Proceeds will also benefit the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation, which provides scholarships, grants, and mentorship to students pursuing careers in the arts.

“Getting to partner with the AFAAC on something that brings country music icons and community together means a lot to me. Since I was a kid, music has shaped my life, and being able to use that passion to give back—it just feels right. Miranda Lambert hitting the Ford Amphitheater stage in benefit of the AFAAC and the VENU Foundation—it doesn’t get much better than that. I invite folks to come out not just for the show, but to support great music with a greater purpose,” said JW Roth, CEO of VENU.