Music Supervision Team Behind Marvel Film And TV Shows To Host Exclusive Forum At MUSEXPO 2026

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – The global music and media communities are set to converge in the “Media Capital of the World” as Format Entertainment, the preeminent creative agency and music supervision collective, will present a first-of-its-kind group panel at the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO taking place March 22–25, 2026, in Burbank, California.

The panel will provide a rare look inside the music powerhouse behind Marvel Studios, Euphoria, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and more — poised to inspire, educate, and engage the global sync, music, and visual media communities.

This highly anticipated forum marks the first time Format Entertainment’s core executive and creative team will take the stage together — offering an unprecedented opportunity for music creators, artists, producers, composers, songwriters, managers, music supervisors, A&R executives, publishers, sync reps, and industry stakeholders to engage directly with one of the most influential forces in music for visual media.

With film and television credits spanning the world’s most franchises, Format Entertainment is a driving force behind the soundtracks of our time. From billion-dollar Marvel blockbusters and acclaimed television dramas to cutting-edge animation and cultural brand campaigns, the Format team has helped define the emotional and cultural resonance of storytelling through music.

The Format panel will unpack the intricate world of music supervision and original content creation — from spotting sessions and rights clearance to creative direction, custom music development, and building lasting relationships between storytellers and music makers.

This session promises to be impactful, candid, and highly educational — a must-attend for any industry professional looking to better understand the modern sync and scoring ecosystem.

The panel will feature an elite lineup of Format’s senior leadership, each bringing unique expertise and a portfolio of world-class projects:

Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment. Widely recognized as the most commercially successful music supervisor in film history, Dave Jordan has shaped the sound of Hollywood for over two decades. As the exclusive music supervisor for Marvel Studios since its inception, Dave has overseen the music for all 37 Marvel Cinematic Universe films and 14 Disney+ shows, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Black Panther, Avengers, and Captain Marvel. He also supervised the award-winning soundtracks for Pitch Perfect, A Star Is Born, and Crazy Rich Asians. Dave is a founding member of the Guild of Music Supervisors and a former member of the Grammy Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Justine Von Winterfeldt, Head of Music Supervision, Format Entertainment. An Emmy Award-winning music supervisor, Justine brings a rare combination of creative instinct and strategic vision. She has led music supervision for Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed horror series Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as Netflix’s Lost Ollie, Amazon’s Invincible, and Marvel series Hawkeye, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again. Justine’s work reflects a deep commitment to character-driven storytelling and bold sonic identities across genres.

Amanda Grocky, Head of Publishing, Format Entertainment. Amanda leads publishing operations and original music development at Format, overseeing a vast catalog used in hit series including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Empire, Atlanta, This Is Us, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Grown-ish. She also runs The Math Club’s publishing arm, coordinating the creative and business development of custom music created in-house. Her strategic vision has helped Format emerge as one of the most impactful sync companies in the world.

Christian Zabala, Music Supervisor, Format Entertainment. Christian brings a deep background in music curation and supervision to the Format team, with a focus on tentpole franchises and innovative series. He is currently involved in supervising several Marvel Studios titles including X-Men ‘97, Echo, Vision Quest, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, while also contributing to projects such as The Rookie, Devil May Cry, and The Fall of the House of Usher. His work bridges the gap between contemporary culture and fan-driven storytelling.

DJ Cheapshot, Founder, The Math Club / Lead Producer, Format Entertainment. From the underground hip-hop scene to the mainstream music-for-media world, Cheapshot is a pioneering music producer and creative director. After breaking through with Styles of Beyond and the Billboard hit “Remember the Name” (Fort Minor), he founded The Math Club, Format’s original music division. His credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shazam, Empire, Euphoria, Atlanta, and Power. His conceptual project History Class features collaborations with hip-hop legends such as Onyx, Masta Ace, and Special Ed — reinforcing Format’s dedication to genre authenticity and innovation.

This Format Entertainment panel offers a rare opportunity to understand how the most in-demand music supervisors, and creators in the business think, work, and choose music.

For 20+ years, MUSEXPO has brought together leaders across the global music, media, tech, and sync industries. This year’s event in Burbank — home to Warner Bros. Studios, Disney Pictures, Netflix Animation, Hulu, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, ABC, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, and many others — sets the perfect stage for this landmark session.