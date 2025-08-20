Report: Morgan Wallen Won’t Submit ‘I’m The Problem’ To The Grammys

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Morgan Wallen will not submit his music for consideration at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including his biggest hit of the year, “I’m the Problem.”

Released in May, “I’m the Problem” has been a chart fixture, spending 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year.

The single is one of several charting hits for Wallen in 2025. In May, he notched 37 simultaneous entries across various charts, including “Superman,” which reached No. 8 on the Hot 100, and “What I Want,” his collaboration with Tate McRae that peaked at No. 1.

Wallen did not provide a reason for his decision, which his team confirmed Wednesday to The New York Times.

The news was first reported by industry trade outlet Hits Daily Double.