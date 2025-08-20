The American Music Awards Sign A New 5-Year Deal With CBS

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced a new deal that will see the American Music Awards broadcast on the CBS television network for the next five years.

The agreement officially kicks off with the 52nd edition of the awards show, set for May 2026. The show will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

The announcement follows the success of the 51st American Music Awards, which drew the show’s largest audience since 2019—up 38% from the last live airing in 2022.

The 2023 show was broadcast live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, and featured performances from Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G, Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp, among others.