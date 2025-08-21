Atomic Music Group Launches Performing Arts Division, Appoints David Garr as Director

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Atomic Music Group (AMG) announced the launch of a dedicated Performing Arts division, which will be helmed by newly hired agent, manager, and producer David Garr.

With decades of experience across the industry, Garr’s career includes a long tenure as a Performing Arts and Latin American agent at the Rosebud Agency, as well as overseeing his own agencies, including Sin Fronteras, Ritmo Artists, and Freshen Up Arts.

Garr will serve as Director of the new division, focusing on developing opportunities for a specialized roster of artists in performing arts centers and niche festivals.

“Launching a dedicated Performing Arts division is a milestone for Atomic Music Group, and there is no one better equipped to lead it than David,” said Brando Terrazas, President of AMG. “His unparalleled experience and deep relationships within the arts community are the cornerstone of this new venture. Under his leadership, we will offer a more diverse and curated roster to presenters and venues across the globe.”

“I’m really excited to be working with fellow Texan David Garr. His reputation for integrity, work ethic, and professionalism is widely recognized. We are fortunate to have his expertise on board as he builds this division from the ground up,” added Davis McLarty, Senior Agent at AMG.

Garr and his colleagues will be on hand to exhibit at all upcoming major booking conferences, the company said.