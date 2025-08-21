Bandsintown Is Now YouTube’s Exclusive Global Concert Source

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown is now YouTube’s exclusive concert source globally, extending its reach to billions of music fans.

Bandsintown is also the preferred live music data source for Google, Spotify, Apple, and Shazam, It delivers primary ticket information on 2.3 million concerts yearly from more than 700,000 registered artists and 65,000 venues and promoters.

Fans can now discover shows while watching videos and YouTube Shorts, exploring Official YouTube Artist Channels, and soon, he YouTube homepage.

Thanks to the Bandsintown partnership, YouTube is also “adding new notifications to let you know when upcoming releases from your favorite artists are announced, new merch is dropping, or event dates are added,” shared Jay Fowler, Senior Director, Product, YouTube Music in a blog post celebrating YouTube Music’s 10th Anniversary.

Later this year, the integration expands to YouTube Music, where live events will appear on the home and artist pages.

Available free to artists of all sizes worldwide, the new integration enables tour listings published by artists on Bandsintown for Artists to automatically display on YouTube, This vastly increases visibility and generate ticket sales vital to sustaining careers. Venues, festivals, and promoters subscribed to Bandsintown Pro also benefit from having their events seamlessly distributed on YouTube.

“Musicians continue to struggle to generate income”

“At a time when musicians continue to struggle to generate income, this exclusive integration with YouTube further demonstrates Bandsintown’s ethos to create value and equal opportunity for artists worldwide, of all sizes and genres, to get discovered on digital platforms and sell more tickets,” said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder and Managing Partner.

Sabrina Carpenter

Like many artists, superstar Sabrina Carpenter uses free Bandsintown tools to showcase tour dates on her website. Now she can also share shows with her 12 million YouTube subscribers, in addition to all Bandsintown distribution partners and on Bandsintown.com, where she has over 1 million followers.

Learn more about the Bandsintown YouTube partnership and how to get events on YouTube here.

Bandsintown users can also access a 2-month free trial of YouTube Premium, letting fans enjoy their favorite videos and music ad-free, offline and in the background across YouTube and the YouTube Music app.