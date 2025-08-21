CelebrityAccess Film Review: ‘YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?’

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) – YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is not just a concert film—it’s a raw, cinematic portrait of an artist stepping fully into his own. Shot in stark black and white at Berlin’s legendary Hansa Studios – where the likes of David Bowie and U2 recorded defining works—the setting itself adds weight, situating Yungblud in the lineage of musicians who reshaped sound and culture.

A Rare Talent on Display

Yungblud fills the void music has been missing for the past four decades. Raw, unfiltered talent pours from him, and this film captures that energy in its purest form. Created in support of his second album, Idols, it’s both a bold statement of artistic growth and a brilliant way to reach U.S. audiences ahead of his North American tour. Where his debut was brash and urgent, Idols reveals the depth of who Dominic Harrison—Yungblud—has grown into as an artist.

The Music and Atmosphere

What makes this project stand out is its refusal to polish away the edges. Yungblud insisted the film not use dubbed voice cuts or spliced segments—every performance is shown in full, exactly as it happened. Alongside longtime guitarist Adam Warrington, he leads a band that combines bass, drums, and a masterfully orchestrated four-piece string and piano section. Together they create a deep, rich, non-synthesized sound that’s both raw and expansive—something rarely heard at this scale in modern music.

Cinematic

Guided by three-time Grammy-nominated, BAFTA Award–winning director Paul Dugdale in conjunction with Yungblud’s manager Tommas Arnby, founder and CEO of Locomotion Entertainment / Special Projects, the cinematography captures the underground feel with gritty black-and-white frames, while keeping production crews largely invisible so nothing distracts from the performances. Cleverly staged bursts of drama are sprinkled throughout—not overdone, but just enough to pull the viewer further into Yungblud’s world, leaving you wondering where the performance ends and the emotion begins.

Whether you experience this in its limited theatrical release, catch it on streaming, or—if you’re fortunate to witness Yungblud live on tour, don’t miss the chance. YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? isn’t just a music film; it’s a reminder of what authenticity and passion in music truly feel like. It is exactly what music enthusiasts have been craving for nearly half a century.

By Laura L Rode – PhotoJournalist/CelebrityAccess