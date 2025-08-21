Greg Falchetto Joins Southern State Artist Management

(VIP-Booking) — Southern State Artist Management, the company founded earlier this year by James Aloisio, has added a new artist manager with the arrival of New Jersey hardcore veteran Greg Falchetto.

The move brings additional support and new acts to the firm, which operates with a six-person team.

Aloisio launched Southern State in January after working with Unchained and Good Fight Management, building an initial roster that includes Drain, Sanguisugabogg and Koyo. He said the company needed an additional manager to help grow the roster and take on new clients.

Falchetto, best known from his time in New Jersey hardcore band The Mongoloids, also brings experience in festival promotion, digital marketing and tour management. Among the artists joining him at Southern State are Bay Area punk group Spy, Texas band I Promised The World and Australia’s Secret World.

With the company, Aloisio has emphasized a DIY-inspired approach to management, highlighting the importance of organic growth, live performances and maintaining close ties to the hardcore and punk communities.

He describes management as serving two primary roles: championing artists from the ground up, and providing professional support to help acts focus on their creative output while leaving the business and logistical work to managers.

Southern State’s artists are scheduled for upcoming festival appearances, including Sick New World and Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, where acts such as Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys and Knocked Loose will headline. Santa Cruz-based Drain recently headlined shows in the 2,000–2,500-capacity range, marking a career milestone.

Commenting on the current touring climate, Aloisio noted challenges for mid-level acts, pointing to uneven turnouts across the industry since the pandemic. He suggested that many bands could benefit from scaling back expectations and focusing on venues appropriate for their fanbase.