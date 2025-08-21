Harvey Glatt, Respected Canadian Music Pioneer, Dies at 91

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Harvey Glatt, one of the most influential figures in Canadian music for more than 60 years, died Wednesday at the age of 91.

The Ottawa-based entertainment giant left a footprint that remains larger than life today.

Over the course of his career, Glatt owned numerous Ottawa-based businesses, including the record store chain Treble Clef; Bass Clef Productions, a leading concert promotion company; Posterity Records, which released music by the Nighthawks, Downchild Blues Band, Ian Tamblyn, Joe Hall, and Figgy Duff; the distributor TCD Records and Tapes; and several radio stations across Canada. In later years, he also co-owned Toronto’s True North Records, one of Canada’s leading folk labels.

Through Bass Clef Productions, Glatt became the dominant concert promoter in the Ottawa region beginning in the 1960s, bringing acts such as the Kingston Trio, Cream, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, the Beach Boys, Paul Simon, Graham Nash, Supertramp, Led Zeppelin, and the Rolling Stones.

The first concert Glatt presented was Pete Seeger, who drew 400 people to Ottawa’s Fisher Park High School Auditorium on November 27, 1958. Glatt and his partners, Gil Levine and Max Sternthal—each of whom had put up $25—made $50 apiece. Tickets were $2.50. Seeger, who stayed at the Glatt family home, had been blacklisted in the United States since 1953, a victim of McCarthyism and the House Un-American Activities Committee. With most American venues closed to him, Canada became a crucial stop.

For decades, Bass Clef Productions partnered on concerts with Canada’s leading promoters, Donald K. Donald in Montreal and Michael Cohl’s Concert Productions International (CPI) in Toronto. Glatt also became a partner in Le Hibou, Ottawa’s legendary coffeehouse, booking the likes of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Oscar Brand, Ian and Sylvia, Gordon Lightfoot, Kris Kristofferson, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Leonard Cohen, and Van Morrison.

In the 1960s and ’70s, Glatt managed several Ottawa-based folk artists, notably Bruce Cockburn, David Wiffen, Ian Tamblyn, and Colleen Peterson. In recognition of his work promoting folk music, he received Folk Music Ontario’s prestigious Estelle Klein Award in 2014.

In 1977, Glatt founded Ottawa rock station CHEZ-FM. His radio holdings expanded in the 1980s with the acquisition of CKUE and CJET in Smiths Falls, Ontario, and a 75-percent stake in CKIK in Calgary, Alberta. He sold his Treble Clef record stores in 1979 and his Bass Clef concert business in 1985. In 1999, he sold his radio interests to Rogers Communications, later joining its board and serving as director of Canadian Music Development until 2005.

In 2007, Glatt partnered with Linus Entertainment to co-own Bernie Finkelstein’s Toronto-based True North Records. In 2023, U.S.-based private equity firm Round Hill Music LP acquired Linus Entertainment’s recording and publishing catalogues, including Borealis Records, Mummy Dust Music Ltd., Solid Gold Records, Stony Plain Records, The Children’s Group, and True North Records.

Glatt had been expected to take over his family’s business, Baker Brothers’ junkyard—the largest in Ottawa in the early 1900s, founded by his maternal grandfather and great-uncle. Instead, after graduating with a business administration degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, in 1956, he entered the music industry. At Clarkson, he was a radio announcer, and upon returning home to Ottawa, he worked the overnight shift at CFRA-AM before briefly working at his family’s service station.

In 1957, Glatt and his former college roommate Arnold Gosewich opened Treble Clef, Ottawa’s first standalone music store. The store evolved into a 15-location chain, alongside a host of Glatt’s other music and entertainment ventures that left a lasting mark on Canadian culture.