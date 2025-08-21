How Often Should You Post On Instagram? An Analysis of 2M Posts

(Hypebot) — How often should you post on Instagram? The team at social scheduling app Buffer analyzed 2 million posts from more than 100,000 Instagram accounts. The data offers strong indications of what works and what doesn’t work on Instagram.

In this analysis, Buffer looked at Instagram feed posts, photos, reels, and carousels – not at Instagram Stories. Their goal was to determine how often posting on Instagram affects performance.

In basic terms, the more you post, the better your content performs. But posting 3-5 times per week on Instagram appears to be the sweet spot for achieving both reach and growth without burning out. How often you should post is an important consideration for sustained engagement.

Posting between 3 and 5 times weekly can more than double follower growth rate, compared to posting one or two times weekly. Posting more frequently can mean more reach and followers, but returns are diminishing. Thus, consider how often you post on Instagram to maximize effectiveness.

The Numbers

1–2 posts per week : +0.12% follower growth rate

: follower growth rate 3–5 posts per week : +0.26% follower growth rate

: follower growth rate 6–9 posts per week : +0.44% follower growth rate

: follower growth rate 10+ posts per week: +0.66% follower growth rate

Read the full Buffer study here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.