Mariah Carey To Receive The Vanguard Award At The VMAs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran singer Mariah Carey has been announced as the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In addition to receiving the prize, Carey is set to perform a medley of her fan-favorite hits during the awards gala.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Carey first made her mark on the music industry in 1990 with her debut album and its chart-topping single Vision of Love, showcasing her versatile and distinctive voice. She made her VMA debut the following year with a performance of her hit Emotions.

Since then, she has gone on to win five Grammys and sell more than 200 million albums worldwide, powered by 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles—an unmatched achievement for a solo artist.

In recent years, she has also become a holiday music icon, with her festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You returning as a perennial favorite each season.

Carey will be presented with the award at the VMAs, taking place September 7 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.