Mastodon Co-Founder And Former Lead Guitarist William Hinds Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — William Brent Hinds, former lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mastodon, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

According to Atlanta’s WANF News, Hinds was riding a motorcycle when he was fatally struck by a motorist who failed to yield while navigating an intersection.

Hinds, 51, was until recently the lead guitarist of Mastodon, the Atlanta-based metal band he co-founded in 2000 with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor.

He departed the band earlier this year in what was initially described as a mutual split. Earlier this month, however, Hinds took to social media to claim he had been ejected from the group.

Despite the recent friction, the band paid tribute to their former bandmate after news of his death broke.

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band shared on Instagram. “Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we ask that you please respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”