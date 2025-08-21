Scott Southard Passes The Baton: Jeanna Disney and Alycia Mack to Helm IMN

GLOUCESTER, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Southard, the director and founder of the International Music Network (IMN), announced a leadership transition that will see ownership of the long-running talent agency transferred to IMN agents Jeanna Disney and Alycia Mack, effective January 1, 2026.

Following the transition, Southard will continue to serve in a management role for his client roster, including Brad Mehldau, Joe Lovano, and Danilo Pérez. Disney and Mack will assume leadership of the agency and continue working with IMN’s roster, which includes Chucho Valdés, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Scofield, Lila Downs, Cherish The Ladies, Dave Holland, Kenny Barron, Kathy Mattea, Regina Carter, and Stanley Clarke, among others.

“It’s been a rewarding four decades supporting the careers of some of the most creative and iconic musicians of our time,” Southard stated. “I came into this field with no experience, but through the generous opportunities given to me by professionals like Ted Kurland, George Wein, John Cumming, Darlene Chan, Alan Pepper, and others, I learned a craft that I can pass along to future impresarios. I’m ready to step back and let a new vision take shape with fresh energy and ideas. We’ve been a collaborative team, and I’m proud of the many contributions Alycia and Jeanna have made to IMN over the past 25+ years, and I’m grateful that our business is in steady hands.”

Both Disney and Mack are longtime veterans of IMN, joining the agency team in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

“This is more than simply a new role for us,” noted Jeanna Disney. “It’s a journey Alycia and I are eager to embark on—exploring new areas of opportunity, providing personalized, creative service to the truly special artists with whom we work, and continuing to build on Scott’s long legacy. This transition has been years in the making, and Alycia and I are so thankful to have learned from the best. We are enthusiastic about the future for IMN’s artists and our dedicated team here. We are passionate about staying true to IMN’s mission: an ear for music, an eye for discovery, and a heart for community.”

“Jeanna and I want our combined experience and individual strengths to become part of a shift we hope to see in all facets of the industry. I’m thrilled to help foster that change in a field I’m deeply passionate about,” added Alycia Mack. “I had the chance to grow in my career alongside artists like Jason Moran and Chris Potter, who now inspire the next generation of musicians. This is an exciting opportunity to mentor new leaders and continue to support IMN’s exceptional roster of established icons, mid-career artists, and rising stars shaping the future of music.”

Scott Southard Talent Inc. will continue to operate as International Music Network (IMN) for management business, while the newly formed Big Names LLC will also operate under the IMN name for agency business under Alycia Mack and Jeanna Disney.