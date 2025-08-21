Tour Logistics Company Freight Minds Opens NJ Office

(CelebrityAccess) — Tour logistics company Freight Minds announced the expansion of their U.S. operations with the launch of a new office in Northern New Jersey.

The new office expands Freight Mind’s reach in the U.S., growing the company’s footprint beyond their previously established offices in London and Los Angeles.

Founded in 2021, Freight Minds provides the live touring and entertainment industries with full logistics services, including air and ocean freight, domestic trucking, warehousing, screening, and pallet building.

The company also maintains a global network of partners across major markets, servicing clients in key markets such as Chicago, Miami, Nashville, and other major cities.

“Our clients operate in industries where timing is everything. Expanding our physical presence on the East Coast allows us to strengthen that promise,” said Matt Wright, co-CEO at Freight Minds. “From stadium tours and corporate activations to live broadcasts and theatre productions, our team brings decades of hands-on experience to ensure shipments move seamlessly from one coast to the other, and everywhere in between.”