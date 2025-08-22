ACM Honors 2025 Delivers Star-Studded Tributes at Sold-Out Nashville Awards Gala

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Jamey Johnson performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music hosted a sold-out audience for the 18th ACM Honors on Wednesday at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards, delivering an evening of performances and tributes as the organization paid tribute to the movers and shakers of the country music industry.

“Tonight is a powerful reminder of the heart of Country Music,” said Damon Whiteside, Academy of Country Music CEO. “The artists, their voices, and stories move people around the world, but behind every song and performance is an entire community of songwriters, musicians, and industry leaders who help bring that artistry to life. Celebrating them all together in front of a sold-out audience truly reflects the spirit of this genre and its lasting impact.”

The 2025 edition of the awards gala kicked off on hosts Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson honoring 1991 ACM Pioneer Award recipient Johnny Cash with a rendition of his classic hit “Jackson.” Then, rising Carter Faith joined Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild for a performance of “Lies Lies Lies,” penned by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon.

While Jelly Roll was not able to attend, Ashley Gorley was on hand and treated the audience to a performance of “I Am Not Okay” in honor of the absent recording artist who was the 2025 recipient of the ACM Lifting Lives Award.

Other performers for the night included Amy Grant, who paid tribute to ACM Poets Award winner Mac McAnally with his 1992 composition “All These Years,” while ACM Award winner Chris Janson honored ACM Icon Award recipient Ben Vaughn with a performance of his newly written song, “Music Man.”

The ACM extended thanks to partners Carhartt, City National Bank, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Licor 43, and Mingle Mocktails for sponsoring the 18th annual ACM Honors.

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR: The Caverns – Pelham, TN

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

ARENA OF THE YEAR: Moody Center – Austin, TX

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Gil Cunningham – Neste Live

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Aaron Spalding – Live Nation

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: (TIE) Mark Hill & Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR: Aaron Sterling

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tim Galloway

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brent Mason

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jenee Fleenor

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Drew Bollman

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Dave Cobb