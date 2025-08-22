DWP’s Welcome to Rockville Extends Daytona International Speedway Partnership Through 2035

DAYTONA, Florida (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live event producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) and Daytona International Speedway (DIS) have announced a new agreement to keep the Welcome to Rockville Festival at the racetrack through 2035.

The festival, which debuted in Jacksonville in 2011 and moved to the Speedway in 2021, has since grown into the largest dedicated rock festival in the U.S., drawing more than 230,000 fans in 2025.

As part of the extended deal, DWP will expand its partnership with NASCAR. The collaboration includes a Welcome to Rockville activation space at the Coke Zero 400 on August 23, featuring Rockville-themed décor, photo opportunities, and an exclusive VIP sweepstakes. In addition, Welcome to Rockville branding will appear on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1 driven by Carson Hocevar in multiple races for the remainder of the 2025 season. Hocevar has also been named an official brand ambassador for the festival and will be featured in digital content and promotional campaigns.

“Welcome to Rockville has always been about more than just a festival—it’s about creating a destination fans look forward to every year,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Partnering with Daytona International Speedway gives us the space, resources, and platform to dream even bigger. We’re building something fans, artists, and the community can be proud of for years to come.”

“To put it quite simply, it is a no-brainer for Daytona International Speedway to continue the partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents and Welcome to Rockville for the next decade,” said Daytona International Speedway Track President Frank Kelleher. “Each year, Danny and his team deliver an incredible festival that draws hundreds of thousands of rock fans to the Daytona Beach area from around the globe. This past May, more than 150 bands rocked out on five stages—and the fans loved every note.”

“When a festival of this scale invests back into the community, it’s about more than music—it’s about impact,” said David Weis, regional president and CEO for AdventHealth operations in east Volusia, Flagler, and St. Johns counties. “Just as Rockville unites fans from around the world, this gift helps unite us in building a healthier future right here in Daytona Beach.”