Lil Nas X Arrested In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lil Nas X was arrested and briefly hospitalized on Thursday after allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The “Old Town Road” musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a man wandering naked in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to The New York Times.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ shared a video that appeared to show Hill walking on Ventura Boulevard Thursday morning, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots and acting erratically. The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed.

The 26-year-old artist was hospitalized briefly before being arrested on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2018 when his country-rap crossover hit “Old Town Road” broke the record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning him two Grammy Awards.

He released his debut album Montero in 2021 and is slated to drop his follow-up, Dreamboy, later this year.