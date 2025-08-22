MRG Group Takes Over Operations at The Revelry In Kelowna Starting September 1

KELOWNA, BC (CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment and venue management company MRG Group announced it will assume operation of The Revelry, a concert venue in Kelowna, effective September 1.

As part of the agreement, MRG will oversee operations, talent booking, and promotion for the venue, which features a 600-capacity main room with a second-floor mezzanine and modern production capabilities, including live streaming and recording.

According to both companies, MRG Group plans to expand the venue’s programming by bringing a diverse array of touring artists to the market.

“Shortly after MRG approached us, it became clear we shared a common vision for integrating hospitality with the live event experience,” said Revelry owner Lee Simon. “MRG Live will now manage live entertainment bookings and event delivery, ensuring Kelowna becomes a regular stop for national touring acts. At the same time, MRG’s hospitality arm will provide substantial support for the continued growth of our private events, corporate events, and pub night formats.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring our operational, production, and booking expertise to Revelry,” added MRG Group COO Jason Smid. “We see immense potential to build on its initial success—serving not only as a strong routing market but also as an opportunity for artists to experience one of Canada’s most beautiful cities. Our goal is to make Revelry a must-play destination for touring artists and the go-to spot for unforgettable nights out in Kelowna.”