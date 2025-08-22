Vans Names SZA Artistic Director

(CelebrityAccess) — The apparel company Vans announced a new multi-year creative partnership that will see Grammy-winning recording artist SZA serve as the company’s Artistic Director.

As part of the deal, SZA will collaborate with Vans to develop marketing campaigns and product collections that feature her particular brand of creative energy.

The product lines include the re-imagined footwear Vans Knu Skool, originally designed in 1997, which draws on the classic Old Skool design with some contemporary touches.

“In Vans, I feel free!” says SZA. “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years, they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points. I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty, it’s a lifestyle and Vans champions that spirit. They stand where I stand, and I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us.❤️”