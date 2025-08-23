Mom+Pop Music Forges A Partnership With Virgin Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Mom+Pop Music and Virgin Music Group announced the launch of a new partnership designed to foster the continued growth of the rising indie label.

Launched in 2008, Mom+Pop is wholly owned by founders Michael Goldstone and Thaddeus Rudd, and seeks to provide a bespoke artist-driven approach that gives artists greater creative control and longer term support than is typically found with majors.

Over the years, the label has released music by the likes of Tegan & Sara, Sleater-Kinney, Tom Morello, Sleigh Bells and more and currently represents a roster that includes MGMT, Caamp, Del Water Gap, Magdalena Bay, Mother Soki, After, Violent Vira, Galdive, The Kilans, Chaparelle, and Tiny Habits.

“Goldie and Thaddeus’s vision for Mom+Pop reflects the same independent spirit and ambition that drives everything we do at Virgin Music Group. They’ve built one of the most respected and successful independent labels in the world, and their decision to partner with us is a powerful validation of what we’re building. We’re honored by their trust and excited to support Mom+Pop in this next chapter of global growth.”

“Partnering with the team at Virgin is positively the right fit for us—they’ve been the most flexible and respectful of our ethos and independence. Thaddeus and I have worked with JT, Nat, Jacqueline, and Jeremy in different capacities over the years, and that shared history—along with their entrepreneurial spirit—was the catalyst for this partnership.”

Mom+Pop Music currently operates out of offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.