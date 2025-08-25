Eugenia Richman Named VP of Editorial Innovation At Penske Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the company behind entertainment brands such as Variety, Rolling Stone, and Deadline Hollywood, has announced the appointment of Eugenia Richman as Vice President of Editorial Innovation.

In her new role, Richman will oversee the development of content and studio initiatives, including editorial projects, video series, and podcasts, while helping drive revenue growth across PMC’s portfolio of brands.

She will be based in New York and report directly to Tom Finn, PMC’s newly named Executive Vice President of Strategy & Operations.

“Eugenia is a visionary leader and a proven digital innovator with a keen understanding of PMC’s brands and operations,” said Finn. “Throughout her time at PMC, she has consistently driven growth through new technologies, launched impactful editorial initiatives, and evolved our iconic brands. Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company’s next phase of content innovation.”

An award-winning digital journalist and media executive, Richman has been with PMC for a decade, most recently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Her previous roles include Editor-in-Chief of SheKnows and Digital Director for Footwear News.

“In this time of great change, there is also great possibility. PMC is strategically, boldly, and thoughtfully meeting the moment,” said Richman. “I am proud to be at a company that embraces ingenuity while honoring the history of its brands and proud to be part of the future of media.”