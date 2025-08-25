Irish Rap Group Kneecap Cancel U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The Northern Irish rap group Kneecap has announced the cancellation of their upcoming U.S. tour as founding member Mo Chara faces a terrorism trial in the UK.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in New York on October 1, with 14 additional shows across North America.

Mo Chara, whose legal name is Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, was charged with a terrorism offense in May after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a concert in London late last year.

Britain classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and it is illegal to display symbols associated with the group in the UK.

Kneecap shared the news on social media, stating:

“To all our U.S.-based fans, we have some bad news. Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 U.S. tour dates in October.

With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case — which we will — we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”