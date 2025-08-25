Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty To Four Felony Charges After Arrest in Alleged Naked Confrontation With L.A. Police

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The genre-bending rap artist Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges following an early-morning encounter with Los Angeles police officers, who allege they discovered him walking naked in downtown Los Angeles last week.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, the Associated Press reported.

Police allege they found the 26-year-old recording artist unclothed on Ventura Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday. Responding officers claim he charged at them during the confrontation, leading to his arrest.

He was briefly hospitalized for a suspected overdose before being transferred to jail, where he was held on $75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment, according to the AP.

Lil Nas X first rose to fame in 2018 with the breakout single “Old Town Road” — blending elements of rap and country — and followed it up in 2021 with Montero, which earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.