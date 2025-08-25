Mary Wallopers’ Pro-Palestinian Moment Sparks Controversy at Victorious Festival

PORTSMOUTH, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Irish folk group The Mary Wallopers had their performance at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival cut short on Friday after flying a Palestinian flag on stage and leading the crowd in a pro-Palestinian chant.

Following the festival’s decision, several other artists — including The Last Dinner Party — withdrew from the event in protest.

Headliner Vampire Weekend performed their scheduled set on Saturday but addressed the controversy from the stage. Frontman Ezra Koenig told the audience:

“If someone was punished for flying a flag, that is wrong and they deserve an apology. The terrible suffering of the Palestinian people deserves all of our sympathy.”

Festival organizers initially told NME that The Mary Wallopers’ set was halted because they engaged in a chant “widely understood to have a discriminatory [meaning].”

The Mary Wallopers disputed this, sharing video footage and claiming crew members intervened because of the flag, not the chant. They accused the festival of issuing a “misleading statement,” stating their performance was only stopped after chants of “Free Palestine.”

The festival later issued a statement apologizing to the band and admitting the decision was due to the Palestinian flag on stage — not the chant, which festival organizers state was a violation of a long-standing policy at the event.

Read Victorious Festival’s full statement below:

“The Mary Wallopers are a fantastic band and we were very much looking forward to their performance at Victorious on Friday. We are in the business of putting on great shows, not cutting them off, and this is the last thing we wanted — for the band, their fans, and ourselves. We didn’t handle the explanation of our policies sensitively or far enough in advance to allow a sensible conclusion to be reached. This put the band and our own team in a difficult situation which should never have arisen. We would like to sincerely apologize to all concerned.

We absolutely support the rights of artists to freely express their views from the stage, within the laws and the inclusive nature of the event. Our policy of not allowing flags of any kind — in place for many years for wider management and safety reasons — is not meant to compromise that right.

We accept that, although mics remained live for longer, sound for The Mary Wallopers’ audience was cut as described in the band’s video and that comments after that were not audible to the public.

We are sorry that this situation has come about and will be making a substantial donation to humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people.”