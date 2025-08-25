Quartz Hill Music Group Adds Neil Vance As Manager for Rising Country Stars Matt Cooper and Spencer Hatcher

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Quartz Hill Music Group, a company which includes Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records and BSB Management, announced the addition of Neil Vance, who joins BSB Management as Manager for country artists Matt Cooper and Spencer Hatcher.

With more than two decades of artist management and booking experience, Vance previously managed artists such as Dustin Lynch and Tyler Rich.

“Neil really impressed me back when he was managing Dustin Lynch while Dustin was signed to my former label” said QHMG Founder Benny Brown. “He’ll be a great asset to BSB Management, and specifically to Matt Cooper and Spencer Hatcher as they launch their country music careers on the national stage.”

“Neil’s track record as an artist manager speaks for itself,” said QHMG Executive Vice President Ash Bowers, to whom Vance will report. “Most of the time, country superstars don’t happen by accident, and Neil is a manager who’s been instrumental in making careers happen time and again. We’re pumped to welcome him to QHMG and BSB Management.”

“Joining the team at Quartz Hill Music Group and BSB Management feels like the perfect next chapter,” said Vance. “I’ve always been drawn to teams that value artist development, integrity, and long-term vision – and that’s exactly what this is. I’ve known the team for a long time, and I believe in the vision they’re building. The opportunity to work with artists like Matt Cooper and Spencer Hatcher to help develop authentic, lasting careers in country music is exactly where I want to be. I’m excited to contribute my experience, relationships and energy to help take it even further.”

QHMG / BSB Management also announced the Tina Hill, manager of the hitmaking country trio Runaway June, will also take on management of rising singer singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings, who recently signed with Stone Country Records.

“Tina continues to have big wins with Runaway June, and I know that her unique experience and approach to artist management will be a perfect fit for Lakelin as well,” said Bowers.