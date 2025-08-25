Spotify Strikes A Licensing Deal With amra

(CelebrityAccess) — Spotify and digital licensing collection society AMRA have announced a new multi-territorial, multi-year licensing agreement to keep AMRA’s artists on the streaming platform.

The deal includes a broad direct license for digital mechanical and performing rights and establishes a framework for further collaboration between the two organizations, with a focus on new product features and formats.

“This deal with AMRA increases our support of publishers and songwriters with new rights. It expands the benefits of streaming for writers, artists, and rightsholders, and unlocks additional value for fans as we deliver music around the world,” said Alex Norström, Co-President & Chief Business Officer at Spotify. The company announced the deal today in its newsroom.

Tomas Ericsson, CEO of AMRA, added: “Our priority and mission at AMRA is, and will always be, to maximize the digital value for our songwriter and publisher clients and to ensure their works are protected and valued fairly in the marketplace. This partnership with Spotify, which enables new innovation, reaffirms that commitment. We look forward to continuing to work with Spotify over the coming years.”