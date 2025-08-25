The Association of Independent Music Reveals The Full Program Lineup For AIM Connected 2025

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has revealed the full program for the 2025 edition of AIM Connected, the organization’s flagship music conference and networking event for the indie sector.

Taking place at a new location — East London’s Rich Mix — on Tuesday, 9 September, the conference will feature a keynote “fireside chat” between AIM CEO Gee Davy and noted AI commentator Ed Newton-Rex. Newton-Rex is the founder and CEO of Fairly Trained, an ethical AI non-profit, and an advocate for responsible data training practices and copyright protection for artists and music rightsholders.

Other confirmed speakers and panelists include Adrian Sarosi, VP/GM of International at Luminate; Chloë Roberts, COO of the music and arts organization Young; Exceleration Music Partner (and former Merlin CEO) Charles Caldas; and AudioSalad Co-Founder and CEO Iain Catling, among others.

The event will also see the return of AIM Connected’s “Strong Opinions” mini-keynote sessions, featuring Murmur MD Fanny Calder on the power of collective climate action; Punch Records Founder and former UK Music Diversity Taskforce Chair Ammo Talwar on diversity and the Midlands scene; and LIVE CEO Jon Collins outlining key issues facing the live sector.

Attendees can also take advantage of networking sessions, including a closing drinks reception sponsored by AudioSalad.

For 2025, subsidized entry options will be available to all AIM members, as well as to various UK and international trade and community organizations. AIM will also offer additional discounts to non-London-based rightsholder and distributor members.

“This year’s AIM Connected comes at a time of disruption on many fronts, and we have responded by assembling an array of expertise and experience to provide vital intel, insider guidance, and big ideas on key challenges and opportunities — not just for independents, but for the entire music sector. The conference continues to be a must-attend event to gain essential knowledge across the strands that drive music entrepreneurship: business, technology, and people; to meet new business partners; and to tackle today’s challenges while creating tomorrow’s success.”