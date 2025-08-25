The Kennedy Center Fires Dance Leadership, Appoints Stephen Nakagawa As Director Of Dance Programming

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the appointment of Stephen Nakagawa as its new Director of Dance Programming.

“We are honored that Stephen Nakagawa will be joining the Kennedy Center full-time to lead Dance Programming,” said Kennedy Center President, Ambassador Richard Grenell. “Stephen is a celebrated ballerino who has been trained by world-renowned artistic directors and was a company dancer right here in Washington, D.C., with The Washington Ballet. He is passionate about dance education and finding ways to reach new audiences.”

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Kennedy Center at such a pivotal moment for the performing arts,” said Nakagawa. “The arts have always been at the heart of my life. I am eager to help inspire and uplift audiences while ensuring dance continues to thrive as a vibrant and essential part of our culture and community.”

A dancer, choreographer, and educator, Nakagawa brings a decade of experience to his new role at the national cultural center. He trained at the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet, the Kirov Academy of Ballet, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, among others. He later performed with The Washington Ballet and Ballet West II in Salt Lake City. However, his online résumé indicates limited administrative or curatorial experience.

His appointment follows the abrupt dismissal of three members of the Kennedy Center’s dance programming team, including former Director of Dance Programming Jane Raleigh.

Following their departure, the Kennedy Center United Arts Workers union released a statement on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Center United Arts Workers (@kennedycenteruaw)

The move also comes amid broader institutional changes at the Kennedy Center, including the firing of longtime President Deborah Rutter, her replacement by political appointee Richard Grenell, and the reconstitution of the Kennedy Center’s board. Former President Trump has also named himself Chairman of the institution.