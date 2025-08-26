Gorillaz Join Fortnite’s Festival Season 10

(CelebrityAccess) — Gorillaz, the pioneering virtual band will be the next featured artist of the 10th season of the Fortnite Festival, making their debut appearance in the popular multiplayer video game.

As part of the promotion, all four Gorillaz characters will be playable in-game. Russel will be unlocked for fans immediately with the purchase of a season 10 music pass while 2D and Noodle will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Shop as part of bundles that come with in-game cosmetics and accessories.

The integration will also include music with Fortnite fans able to acquire tracks as part of the music pass, including Gorillaz’ “Up On Melancholy Hill” as well as Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots, Montagem Tomada by MXZI, and Run It Up by Hanumankind.

Additionally, the in-game festival stage has been updated with a Gorillaz theme, including the addition of Jamie Hewlett-inspired industrial sprawl, complete with a gritty skyline and elevated train.

In their new partnership with Epic Games, Gorillaz join a growing list of artists who have been featured in Fortnite that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Metallica and Bruno Mars, among others.