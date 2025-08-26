John Legend And His Production Company Sign With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency (UTA) announced the signing of award-winning musician John Legend and his production company, Get Lifted, for global representation across all areas.

“John Legend’s impact on entertainment and culture is unparalleled,” said UTA Partner and Co-Head of Talent Jay Gassner. “UTA is proud to support his artistic and entrepreneurial vision across music, film, television, books, brands, and beyond.”

The news comes as Legend prepares for the launch of the North American leg of his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour and the promotion of his 2024 debut album.

The album kicked off a career that has seen Legend sell tens of millions of albums while earning 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four Emmy Awards—making him one of only 19 people to achieve that “EGOT plus” distinction.

“John is a global musical icon and one of the most acclaimed, decorated artists of our time,” said UTA Partners and Co-Heads of Global Music David Zedeck and Sam Kirby Yoh. “The impact of his celebrated live performances powers his globally recognized brand. We are thrilled to be joining his team.”

Legend continues to be managed by Friends At Work’s Ty Stiklorious, as well as a legal team at Aaron Rosenberg/Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light, and Nina Shaw/Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Leazcano.