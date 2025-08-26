Kaileen Smith Joins RED Creative Group As Director Of A&R

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — RED Creative Group, the independent music publishing and artist development company. announced that Kaileen Smith has been named as Director of A&R, effective immediately.

“Kaileen’s experience in both publishing and promotion gives her a rare perspective that will strengthen our creative team. She has a deep understanding of creatives’ needs and a wide understanding of how to create opportunities for success,” says Owner/Founder Jeremy Stover.

In her new role, she will lead publishing operations and support the publisher’s roster of creatives. Before joining Red Creative, she served as Creative Manager at Boom Music Group but her resume also includes past roles at Sony Music Nashville and UMG NAshville.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Jeremy Stover and John Cantu at RED Creative Group,” shares Kaileen Smith. “I’m thankful for Jeremy’s belief in me, and honored to get to work with the amazing roster he has built.”

Her hire comes as Red Creative prepares to expand its presence in Nashville.