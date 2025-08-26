Kim Dracula Narrowly Escapes From A Burning Tour Bus

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian recording artist Kim Dracula was forced to suspend their current U.S. tour after narrowly escaping from burning tour bus.

In a post describing the incident on social media, Kim said:

“At 6AM this morning our bus caught fire while we were sleeping. I was in the back behind a locked door and was woken up by my crew screaming and banging on the door telling me to get off the bus. We all got off immediately and within 30 seconds the entire bus was engulfed in flames, starting right where I was laying down. Most of us lost all our possessions, including things we needed for the show. As such, we were unable to perform tonight and will not be able to perform tomorrow. We hope to be back on the road supporting Ice Nine Kills starting in Madison, Wi. I am sorry to any of you who were looking forward to seeing us perform. I was unable to make this post any earlier as I lost my phone in hte fire. Everyone in the crew is safe, however, including myself. We look forward to jumping back in soon.”

The post also included dramatic images of the tour bus in flames, scenes of local firefighters battling the blaze, and a brief tour of the incinerated interior of the vehicle.

At present, Kim Dracula is scheduled to return to the stage for Ice Nine Kill’s show at the Sylvee in Madison on Wednesday night.