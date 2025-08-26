Lil Nas X Shares A Statement Following His L.A. Arrest

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Nas X addressed his recent arrest for the first time on Tuesday, taking to social media to describe the experience as “f-cking terrifying.”

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? Sh-t’s gonna be all right,” he said in a video shared on Instagram Stories. “Sh-t’s gonna be all right. Sh-t’s… That was f—–g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Nas, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested in the early morning hours of August 21 after police allege they discovered him walking naked on a Los Angeles street. He was subsequently charged with three counts of battery and one count of resisting arrest and was released on Monday after posting bond.

Hill was also briefly hospitalized for suspected drug intoxication and is required to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings as a condition of his bond. His attorney maintains he was not using illegal drugs.

If convicted on all charges, Hill faces up to five years in prison.