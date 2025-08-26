Spotify Adds DMs, Says In-App Messages Will ‘Drive Hype’

(Hypebot) — Spotify adds DMs for Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets this week on mobile devices. The streamers says in-app Messages will drive hype.

Spotify adds DMs

“Users have told us that they want a dedicated space within the app to share their next favorite song, podcast or audiobook with friends and family, and an easy way to keep track of recommendations,” says Spotify. “[We are] excited to continue offering more ways to drive hype for the Spotify content you love.”

With the native direct Messages feature users can share Spotify content in-app with people they have interacted with before on Spotify. Users will see suggested people to message including anyone who has joined their Jams, Blends and Collaborative Playlists, as well as those on the same Family or Duo plan.

Users can continue sharing Spotify content on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and TikTok. “Messages on Spotify are designed to complement these integrations, not replace them,” said Spotify, “and we’re excited to continue offering more ways to drive hype for the Spotify content you love, wherever you are.”

Artist to Fan Messages?

Even in its current form, fans talking to friends about tracks on Spotify is a win for artists. It’s unclear if the feature will be extended so that Artist can message Fans and Followers. like they can on Bandsintown or most social networks. That could be a logical feature within Spotify’s promised Superfan plans and would transform music marketing on the platform

How Spotify Messages Work

Messages are one-on-one conversations where you can share Spotify content and react with text and emojis.

Share Spotify content and start a message in-app with people you’ve interacted with before through Spotify.

When listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, select a friend, and hit send.

Once you accept a message request, you’ll be able to react with emojis, send texts, and seamlessly share Spotify content back and forth. Access Messages by going to your profile photo in the top left corner.

