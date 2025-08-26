Tao Group To Re-Open Its Marquee Nightclubs In New York And Las Vegas Following Major Refurbs

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Tao Group Hospitality has announced the reopening of its flagship Marquee Nightclub locations in New York and Las Vegas following extensive renovations. The New York venue is set to reopen in September, with the Las Vegas location following in October.

The New York property has undergone its third major overhaul in the last three decades. Guests can expect an expanded dance floor, upgraded LED systems, and immersive visual installations. Interior updates feature dark oak finishes and purple accents, designed to create a warm, music-centric environment.

The venue was redesigned in partnership with Jack Hotho, paying tribute to the original Marquee New York while offering a fully modern experience. The inaugural artist lineup includes Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Oliver Heldens, Francis Mercier, Chris Lorenzo, Elderbrook, and more.

The Las Vegas venue, located inside The Cosmopolitan, will unveil a redesigned main room featuring advanced audiovisual systems, including a 1.5-ton high-resolution LED monolith, a moving LED centerpiece, and expanded lighting and laser systems. The redesign draws inspiration from amethyst tones, with updated materials such as bronze mirrors and velvet finishes.

Headliners at Marquee Las Vegas include Fisher, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Pauly D, Loud Luxury, Benny Benassi, Cedric Gervais, Claptone, and more.

“Marquee has always been synonymous with energy, music, and unforgettable moments,” said Noah Tepperberg, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality. “It’s more than a nightclub — it’s a cultural touchpoint that’s evolved with the times while staying rooted in the pulse of nightlife. With these remodels, we’re honoring the legacy of the brand while elevating every detail to meet the evolving expectations of our guests.”

Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality, added: “We’ve reimagined both Marquee New York and Marquee Las Vegas to deliver next-level experiences that reflect the future of nightlife. From design to technology to service, every element has been thoughtfully considered to raise the bar once again. We couldn’t be more excited to unveil this next chapter in two cities that mean so much to the brand.”