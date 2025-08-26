Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)
(CelebrityAccess) — It appears wedding bells will be ringing for music icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

The pair, who have been making headlines for the past two years, began dating after meeting during one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.

Following the announcement, Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, shared their congratulations on social media.

“Today is a fairytale,” the team wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!”

