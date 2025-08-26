Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement

(CelebrityAccess) — It appears wedding bells will be ringing for music icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

The pair, who have been making headlines for the past two years, began dating after meeting during one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.

Following the announcement, Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, shared their congratulations on social media.

“Today is a fairytale,” the team wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!”