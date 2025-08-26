TEG To Acquire The New Zealand Ticketing Platform Eventfinda

WELLINGTON (CelebrityAccess) — Australian live event and ticketing company Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) has announced the acquisition of New Zealand-based ticketing and event discovery platform Eventfinda.

Led by Co-founder and CEO James McGlinn, Eventfinda launched in 2006 as an online events calendar and later expanded into a self-ticketing platform serving clients across New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to welcome James and his team into the TEG family, and we’re excited by the prospect of supporting Eventfinda’s growth—not just in New Zealand but also into new markets globally,” said Cameron Hoy, Ticketek Entertainment Group’s Chief Operating Officer & Head of Global Ticketing. “Having both of these trusted and successful brands under one roof will allow us to service an important segment of the live event sector with an agile, self-service ticketing platform that offers venues and event organizers the flexibility and white-label functionality they require.”

“The acquisition is strategically important for TEG, while enabling Eventfinda to scale quickly—it’s a win-win for both companies and for the industry as a whole,” Hoy added.

McGlinn went on to note that the the Eventfinda brand will remain unchanged following the acquisition: “There will be no changes to our team, and clients can be assured that it’s business as usual—but with the added support of TEG.”

The acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including a potential review by the New Zealand Commerce Commission.