Aniston Pate Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Aniston Pate has signed with Sony Music Publishing Nashville in a global publishing deal.

Born in Texas, Pate recently graduated from Belmont University and kicked off her career with a win as the 2025 Country Showcase Champion as well as hits such as “Honky Tonk Without a Woman” (2024).

Pate is currently working on new collaborations with noted producers Rob Williford and Aaron Raitiere.

“I want to say thank you to everyone in the Sony team for believing in my songs. Thank you to Emily Carignan for sticking by my side. Thank you to my friends that make even the hardest of times fun. Thank you to Mom and Ian for helping me believe I could do this. And thank you to the Lord for every time He heard me pray,” said Aniston Pate.

“Aniston is a true unicorn as an artist. When Emily Carignan first played me her music I was intrigued, and when I met her, I was hooked – we both can’t wait for the rest of the world to hear this budding superstar,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville Vice President, Creative A&R Tom Luteran.