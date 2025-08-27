Beats + Bytes: How Do You August?

The famous axiom goes: show me your five closest friends, and I’ll show you your future. But I always believed there were other powerful indicators of someone’s character.

For one, there’s musical taste. I think it says a lot. And this month’s Panama Playlist seems to support that theory. Another, less discussed way to find out what matters to someone – and where they may be headed – is to find out how they August.

Historically, August comprises the “dog days of Summer,” an homage to the star Sirius (the “Dog Star”), and a phrase that originated in ancient Greek & Roman times to describe the hottest, most humid period of the year.

The heat, mixed with the month’s more modern connection to vacation, slows some people down, while others use the time to get ahead of Q4.

I’ve tried both in recent years. Last August, we shot three different commercials with three different brands in Miami. I loved that! For me, hard work is often more fun than “fun.”

This August, though, I had a different mentality. I used August to be creative; to be reflective; to be near the infinite flow of water; to spend quality time with dear friends and family; to go deeper into my circles and gain new perspectives.

Despite the relaxed approach, I just couldn’t find time to read books this month. If I’m being honest, my phone got the best of me and I didn’t want to be reading performatively, since that’s a thing now.

August has not typically been a great time to pitch new business, since the away message is a default response. Some people need their space. So I’ve tried doing different kinds of client work, like vibe coding in the sun. More on that easter egg soon!

Speaking of Easter eggs, the music industry’s golden goose, Taylor Swift, laid a big one this month while appearing on her first podcast (her fiancé’s, naturally), New Heights.

With the song of the summer officially dead, her appearance became one of the biggest music moments of the month. Not only did she announce the details of her 12th album, which will now drop on October 3rd, but she left a lot of sourdough breadcrumbs leading to a Super Bowl Halftime performance. Odds are it will be announced in the next week or so. That’s going to be massive for the NFL as the big game heads to the AI & tech capital of the world, San Francisco, this season.

So, how do you August? Bracing for back to school? Grinding on a new idea? Going off grid at Burning Man, where the deals are surprisingly born? Headed to The Open? Call me if so.

Enjoy Labor Day and I’ll see you in September.