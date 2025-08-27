CTS Eventim Reports Record Ticket Revenue For The 1st Half of 2025

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim reported strong performance in the first half of 2025 despite what it describes as an increasingly uncertain market environment.

According to CTS Eventim, Group revenue hit a record EUR 1.294 billion, up 7.6% year on year, while adjusted EBITDA edged down 0.8% to EUR 200.5 million due to cost pressures in the company’s live entertainment segment, as well as costs associated with the integration of recent acquisitions.

Ticketing remained the standout performer, posting record results with H1 revenue up 16.1% to EUR 415.7 million and adjusted EBITDA rising 6.6% to EUR 166.8 million, supported by strong organic growth and international demand.

Resukts from the segment were impacted during the reporting period by the ongoing integrations of See Tickets and France Billet, Eventim said.

Live Entertainment grew modestly in H1, with revenue up 3.3% to EUR 894.4 million, but adjusted EBITDA dropped 26.1% to EUR 33.7 million amid high costs and restructuring. The segment also softened in Q2 due to market headwinds.

Looking ahead, CTS EVENTIM anticipates achieving synergies from its recent acquisitions and tech investments that will strengthen margins for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.

“Our results underscore the strength and enduring competitiveness of our business model. This strong performance was driven by organic business growth as well as by positive contributions from recent acquisitions. Thanks to our focused internationalization and innovation strategy, we are excellently positioned to achieve sustainable growth in a challenging market environment,” stated Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM.