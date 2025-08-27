Kelsea Ballerini To Perform An Exclusive Show For SiriusXM Fans

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM announced that award-winning recording artist Kelsea Ballerini is lined up to perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Thursday, September 25.

The show will see Ballerini performing songs from her latest album Patterns along with fan favorites from her extensive catalog.

The special concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and fans who can sign up for a chance to attend. For fans who can’t make the concert will air in its entirety on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) on Friday, October 3 at 11am ET and will also be available to stream anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Sponsors of this exclusive show include, Almond Joy, CELSIUS Energy, Firestone Complete Auto Care, PANTENE, Paramount+, Purdue Global, SONIC Drive-In and Southwest Airlines.