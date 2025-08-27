Loud & Live Expands Into Miami With The Opening Of Doral Amphitheater

(CelebrityAccess) — Miami-based entertainment, marketing, and live events company Loud And Live and their partners, the City of Doral, announced the opening of Doral Amphitheater, a brand new open-air live events facility in Miami.

The 4,689-capacity amphitheater is designed to host touring artists, festivals, and cultural events, with a variable configuration that allows for both seated and general admission shows.

The venue’s design also features VIP box seating, flexible audience areas, a covered professional-grade stage, contemporary acoustics, and full rigging and power capabilities.

Live And Loud will serve as the venue’s operator, responsible for programming, marketing, ticketing, and event production, in partnership with the City of Doral.

The amphitheater anchors the 78-acre Doral Central Park, which just re-opened earlier this year after undergoing a major redevelopment.

“The launch of the Doral Amphitheater represents a natural evolution for Loud And Live as we continue to expand our role in the live entertainment ecosystem,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “In addition to producing and promoting tours globally, we now add venue operations to our portfolio, ensuring artists, promoters, and audiences have a world-class space to connect and create unforgettable experiences. We’re proud to establish this venue in our hometown of Miami, further strengthening South Florida’s position as a live entertainment hub.”

“With the launch of the Doral Amphitheater, our city continues to strengthen its position as a cultural and economic hub in South Florida. This new venue will not only attract world-class entertainment but also drive tourism and business opportunities that benefit our entire community,” said City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.