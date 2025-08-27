R&B Icons 112 Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban announced that the Grammy-winning R&B quartet 112 will hit the road this fall for a major North American tour.
With 19 shows scheduled across the U.S., the tour kicks off on November 15th with a performance at the Akron Civic Theatre in Ohio before hitting markets such as Detroit, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. before wrapping in Atlanta on February 6th.
For the tour, 112 will be joined by 90s R&B girl group Total with additional support from the Grammy-nominated singer and producer Case.
The general onsale for tickets for the tour kick off on August 29th.
Room 112 Tour Dates
November 5 – Akron, OK // Akron Civic Theatre
November 6 – Detroit, MI // Fox Theatre
November 12 – Stamford, CT // Samford Palace
November 13 – Brooklyn, NY // Kings Theatre
November 15 – Chicago, IL // Arie Crown Theater
November 16 – St. Louis, MO // Stifel Theatre
November 21 – Dallas, TX // Music Hall at Fair Park
November 23 – Houston, TX // Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
November 29 – Jacksonville, FL // Florida Theater
November 30 – New Orleans, LA // Orpheum Theatre
January 23 – Los Angeles, CA // YouTube Theater
January 24 – Oakland, CA //Oakland Paramount
January 25 – Las Vegas, NV // Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
January 28 – Indianapolis, IN // Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
January 30 – Philadelphia, PA // The Met
February 1 – Washington, DC // The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 3 – Raleigh, NC // Meymandi Concert Hall
February 5 – Charlotte, NC // Ovens Auditorium
February 6 – Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle