R&B Icons 112 Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban announced that the Grammy-winning R&B quartet 112 will hit the road this fall for a major North American tour.

With 19 shows scheduled across the U.S., the tour kicks off on November 15th with a performance at the Akron Civic Theatre in Ohio before hitting markets such as Detroit, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. before wrapping in Atlanta on February 6th.

For the tour, 112 will be joined by 90s R&B girl group Total with additional support from the Grammy-nominated singer and producer Case.

The general onsale for tickets for the tour kick off on August 29th.

Room 112 Tour Dates

November 5 – Akron, OK // Akron Civic Theatre

November 6 – Detroit, MI // Fox Theatre

November 12 – Stamford, CT // Samford Palace

November 13 – Brooklyn, NY // Kings Theatre

November 15 – Chicago, IL // Arie Crown Theater

November 16 – St. Louis, MO // Stifel Theatre

November 21 – Dallas, TX // Music Hall at Fair Park

November 23 – Houston, TX // Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 29 – Jacksonville, FL // Florida Theater

November 30 – New Orleans, LA // Orpheum Theatre

January 23 – Los Angeles, CA // YouTube Theater

January 24 – Oakland, CA //Oakland Paramount

January 25 – Las Vegas, NV // Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

January 28 – Indianapolis, IN // Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

January 30 – Philadelphia, PA // The Met

February 1 – Washington, DC // The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 3 – Raleigh, NC // Meymandi Concert Hall

February 5 – Charlotte, NC // Ovens Auditorium

February 6 – Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle