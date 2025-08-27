Take Me To The River Signs With TKA For Booking And PBR Presents For Management

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-winning multi-faceted music project Take Me To The River has signed with The Kurland Agency for representation.

The TMTTR live music show celebrates the traditions of New Orleans and Memphis music with a cast of veteran musicians from New Orleans & Memphis, including Carla Thomas, the Hi Rhythm Section, Jerome Chism, Boo Mitchell, Martin Shore, and more.

The TMTTR project also includes award winning films, records, live shows, and an International educational initiative non-profit.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ‘Take Me to the River’ to our worldwide roster. The unique blend of legendary and rising Artists coming together on stage to celebrate the rich heritage of American music from Memphis and New Orleans is an experience we are looking forward to bringing to audiences all over the world,” a rep from TKA said.

Additionally, Rupert Orton from PRB Presents, who previously oversaw booking for the band, will transition to a management role, working in partnership with TKA. Based in London, Rupert brings 20 years of industry experience working primarily with US-based soul, blues and roots artists to his new role.

“I’m excited to be working with The Kurland Agency and PRB Presents to spread the word of Take Me To The River. The Kurland Agency’s expertise in the world of jazz, blues & soul will expand the live reach of TMTTR around the world,” added director/producer/musician Martin Shore.