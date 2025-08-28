Beaver Brown Band Saxophonist Michael “Tunes” Antunes, Dead At 85

NEW BEDFORD (CelebrityAccess) — Michael “Tunes” Antunes, the longtime saxophonist for John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, died on August 19, just 10 days after his final performance with the group. He was 85.

His passing was announced on social media by his family and by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, who shared a short video of Antunes during a recent performance along with a tribute to their departed colleague.

“Our hearts are filled with so many emotions today—love, gratitude, respect, joy for our precious time together, and sadness for our gentle fond farewell. It will always be one of life’s true gifts to have traveled the world over these many years within Tunes’ inner circle of love and magic on this amazing musical journey we’ve been blessed with.”

A native of New Bedford, Mass., Antunes joined the Beaver Brown Band in the early 1970s, contributing his saxophone to singles such as “Wild Summer Nights” and “Tender Years.” He also appeared in the 1983 cult classic film Eddie and the Cruisers as Wendell Newton, the Cruisers’ saxophonist.

Antunes was featured on the film’s soundtrack, which went quadruple platinum, propelled by singles such as “On the Dark Side,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, he joined the John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band as they released their first new music in more than 3 decades and undertook a brief tour of the that included a slew of dates in the Eastern U.S.

In addition to his work with John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, Antunes also performed with the regional blues band Ernie and the Automatics, a supergroup that included former members of Boston, The J. Geils Band, and Peter Wolf’s band.